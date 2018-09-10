Greek Donuts

Greek Donuts
September 10, 2018 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 10:54 AM

Ingredients:

20 cups all purpose heavy flour

Half a cup of instant Yeast. (yeast does not have to ferment before adding to the flour)

12 cups of warm water

1/2 cup of sugar

5 teaspoons of salt

1/2 cup of orange juice

Directions:

In large mixing bowl add liquid ingredients.

Add flour, instant yeast, sugar and salt. Mix well

Transfer dough to a large bucket.

Cover with plastic bag and allow to rise about three times the original bulk.

Begin frying

When ready, transfer to a large aluminum pan lined with paper towels.

Do not stack loukoumathes in the pan.

Transfer to another clean aluminum pan and sprinkle heavily with pure honey and transfer to the serving table.

Sprinkle with cinnamon

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.