Greek Donuts

Ingredients:
20 cups all purpose heavy flour
Half a cup of instant Yeast. (yeast does not have to ferment before adding to the flour)
12 cups of warm water
1/2 cup of sugar
5 teaspoons of salt
1/2 cup of orange juice
Directions:
In large mixing bowl add liquid ingredients.
Add flour, instant yeast, sugar and salt. Mix well
Transfer dough to a large bucket.
Cover with plastic bag and allow to rise about three times the original bulk.
Begin frying
When ready, transfer to a large aluminum pan lined with paper towels.
Do not stack loukoumathes in the pan.
Transfer to another clean aluminum pan and sprinkle heavily with pure honey and transfer to the serving table.
Sprinkle with cinnamon