Graysville man killed in domestic violence-related shooting
By WBRC Staff | September 10, 2018 at 9:50 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 11:03 AM

GRAYSVILLE, AL (WBRC) - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man stemming from a domestic incident in Graysville.

The man was shot and killed around 7:30 a.m. this morning in the 3700 block of 4th Street, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and a woman that escalated.

The woman remained at the scene and is being questioned by detectives.

This story is developing.

