Graysville man killed in domestic violence-related shooting

GRAYSVILLE, AL (WBRC) - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man stemming from a domestic incident in Graysville.
The man was shot and killed around 7:30 a.m. this morning in the 3700 block of 4th Street, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and a woman that escalated.
The woman remained at the scene and is being questioned by detectives.
This story is developing.
