Work Week Forecast: Keep your umbrella close

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - You’ll want to keep your umbrella close to start the week.
Rain chances elevate Monday afternoon as a front move into our area, causing rain chances to increase. Monday through Wednesday are expected to be wet, with a 60 percent chance of rain.
The forecast becomes a little drier after Wednesday, with percentages sitting at only 30 percent for Thursday and Friday.
Also on Friday, Hurricane Florence is expected to impact the Carolina coastline. Data shows Florence could be a Category 4 by Friday.
