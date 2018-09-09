Wetter Weather Ahead

Beyond Wednesday, attention will be even more focused on the storms in The Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center forecasts Florence to approach The East Coast as a major hurricane Wednesday night. The exact track of Florence will be our primary weather maker beginning Thursday and continuing into the weekend. The latest forecast track continues to place our region on the west or “dry” side of the storm meaning lower rain chances, however, the forecast track is subject to change and will be closely monitored in the week ahead for its potential impacts on weather conditions in Central Alabama.