Fred: Wetter weather ahead

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A cold front associated with the remnants of Gordon will rapidly move into Northwest Alabama Sunday and by this afternoon and into the evening hours will stall across North and West Alabama as the area of low pressure continues lifting north toward the Great Lakes. The result will be likely rain chances for our area Sunday and Monday. Later tomorrow night and Tuesday as the low continues moving away, the front will remain stationary although rain chances will diminish Monday night.
Another weather disturbance will swing south and east and with increasing moisture flowing in from the Gulf there will be another round of showers and thunderstorms developing across Central Alabama beginning Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances remain likely at least through mid-week.
Beyond Wednesday, attention will be even more focused on the storms in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center forecasts Florence to approach the East Coast as a major hurricane Wednesday night. The exact track of Florence will be our primary weather story beginning Thursday and continuing into the weekend. The latest forecast track continues to place our region on the west or “dry” side of the storm meaning lower rain chances. However, the forecast track is subject to change and will be closely monitored in the week ahead for its potential impacts on weather conditions in Central Alabama.
