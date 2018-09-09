‘Surreal moments’ in active shooter training for first responders, Air National Guard

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - School shootings are unfortunately becoming more prominent. To help, first responders from around the area and Birmingham’s Air National Guard experienced hands-on training today at Jefferson State Community College.
“They’ve done such a good job with the makeup and their screaming and yelling and your adrenaline’s pumping! And you’re trying to bandage it up, you’re trying to go from one to the next, you got people with babies, or having babies and you’re just trying to triage the best that you can,” says Senior Master Sargent Teddy Popee with Birmingham’s Air National Guard.
Nursing students with Jefferson State Community College helped make today’s training a bit more realistic for first responders.
“It is realistic and it is, it can get emotional because you’re just trying to do the best you can,” says Popee.
“I’m just playing a victim with a head injury,” says Haley Neal, a fourth-semester Nursing student. “It’s been really chaotic. We’ve learned a lot about how these people handle it and how chaotic it can be for them."
Students were told to cry out and scream, acting as if they’re seeing their friends being shot or dealing with injuries. It’s all to help the mindset of those needing to prepare themselves for the real thing.
“It’s really been eye-opening for us because we just see it from a different perspective from how they have to train to prepare for situations like this. It’s hard not to get emotional about it, I mean, it seems so surreal and real for all of us,” says fourth-semester nursing student Alley Harrell.
Outside, a little less stressful training for shooters with hostages on a school bus. It’s something not many think about.
“It’s not normal training that we normally get day-to-day in our military-style training,” says Popee
They’ve planned all of this just to get as hands-on as possible for these guys, so they can help save lives when it matters.
“And that’s what we train for, we train so that when we do get into a situation like this, you go into just that automatic mode of going straight in and getting it done,” says Popee.
After training, officials conducted critical stress debriefing—a technique that helps with post-traumatic stress disorder.
