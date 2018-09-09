A Rainy Week Ahead

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Showers began developing in West Alabama early ahead of an approaching cold front which will make slow progress to the east helping produce showers and possibly a few thunderstorms for the remainder of the weekend and into the beginning of the new work-week. The best coverage of rain will be during the later afternoon hours and by early evening the front will move into Central Alabama.
With the slow front movement there could be some heavier rainfall totals although the initial rain areas are not expected to cause any significant flooding problems. The rain should begin tapering off during the overnight hours but rain areas along with the possibility for thunderstorms will re-develop during the day Monday. As the area of low pressure now associated with the cold front continues lifting north the Southeast remains trapped in a warm, moist environment allowing for the continued development of showers and possibly some additional thunderstorms in areas to the south.
During the overnight hours Monday and into Tuesday morning the front will continue sliding south and east before becoming stationary and allowing for the development of yet another round of rain Tuesday and Wednesday when coupled with a series of weather disturbances which will continue to rotate across the region. These systems may also be capable of producing more thunderstorm activity through Wednesday afternoon.
Beyond mid-week Florence will be the focus for producing additional rain chances although the National Hurricane Center’s Official Track takes the storm up the East Coast and more directly toward South/North Carolina which would lead to diminishing rain chances for Central Alabama by the end of the week basing rain chances. By next weekend rain chances show a downward trend while afternoon temperatures bounce back to around 90. The forecast is subject to change,however, depending on the eventual path of Florence.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.