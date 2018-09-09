Fred: A Rainy Week Ahead

With the slow front movement there could be some heavier rainfall totals although the initial rain areas are not expected to cause any significant flooding problems. The rain should begin tapering off during the overnight hours but rain areas along with the possibility for thunderstorms will re-develop during the day Monday. As the area of low pressure now associated with the cold front continues lifting north the Southeast remains trapped in a warm, moist environment allowing for the continued development of showers and possibly some additional thunderstorms in areas to the south.