Names of people killed readd aloud at NACCP non-violent event

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Eighty-three names were read out loud Saturday afternoon to remember the people killed this year in Birmingham.
Community Activist Harry Traveling Shoes Turner said each name symbolizes how people have lost our love for one another and respect for life.
Those names were read during Saturday's NAACP hosted a Non-Violence Health Block Party.
The event’s goal was not only to promote peace, but also to promote health awareness by inviting multiple health organizations to provide vital information to people there.
