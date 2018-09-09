The Jalen Hurts Dilemma: Let Nick Saban make the call

Here’s my take: While a deal to keep Jalen at four games or less in 2018 could indeed be in the works, I haven’t heard it from Coach Saban, Jalen or Jalen’s dad Averion. How about we let Nick Saban make the decision with the Hurts family while we all just chill? Most of Nick Saban’s decisions in the past have worked out well. I trust that the Jalen Hurts saga will play out just fine - no thanks to us, a.k.a. the experts.