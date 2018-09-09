Homewood hosts Electric Car Show

HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) - Thousands of electric cars are on display all across the country and right here in Alabama.
We were there for Saturday's National Drive Electric Week event at Brookwood Village.
People could check out the electric cars, new and used, and speak with the car owners to learn about the economical and environmental benefits of going green.
Showcase organizers said more car manufacturers are gravitating towards electric vehicles to get more miles per gallon.
“In this country, we’re up to over 800,000 electric vehicles on the road, which is compounded about 36 to 40 percent increase per year since 2011. So that is a magnificent increase,” said ACFC Executive Director Mark Bentley.
Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition, UAB Sustainability, Alabama Power, the City of Birmingham and Zero Emissions Owners Group hosted the showcase.
