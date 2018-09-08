Thieves break into cars throughout Center Point neighborhoods

CENTER POINT, AL (WBRC) - Quick Jones could not believe the video he was watching Wednesday morning - video that caused him to ask a question.
“I pay the bills here. This is my house, not your house. So why are you in my yard?” Jones asks.
Just moments before, his wife had asked him to go outside and crank up her car.
“And I noticed her glove compartment was open and arm rest was up - things were laying on the seat,” Jones recalled.
His wife hadn’t done it.
So he ran to check his video camera footage and that is when he saw two guys, appearing to be teens, trying to open his truck door first.
But it was locked.
“So that’s when the other guy walked over to my wife’s car and when he grabbed the handle, he had this look like, ‘Okay, we in this one’,” Jones says.
Just a few minutes before, they had hit David Ahse’s truck and his brother’s truck.
“Just violated. Somedody in your personal space, uncomfortable,” Ashe said Friday, explaining how he felt.
Both men say the culprits have also hit nearly a dozen cars throughout several surrounding Center Point neighborhoods.
Friday, Jefferson County deputies said they were following up on strong leads.
To the thieves, Ashe has this advice. “Go to school. Do something with your life because you don’t want something like this on your record that could destroy the rest of your life.”
As for Quick Jones, he encourages everyone to invest in security cameras, showing how the suspects unknowingly posed before his. “And I thank you for your poses because your poses lead to them catching you. So thank you.”
