A steamy Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - With increasingly south and southwesterly winds across the area Saturday there will be a slight increase in shower and thunderstorm activity which will be more pronounced by Sunday. Mostly dry air will remain in place for much of Saturday but with afternoon heating there may still be a few afternoon thunderstorms.
The remnants of Gordon and its associated area of low pressure will continue tracking northeast toward the Great Lakes even as a trailing cold front approaches Central Alabama tomorrow. This will be the focused area for rain development for the end of the weekend. Highs will be in the 91-93 degree range with slightly lower afternoon highs Sunday due to added cloud cover and rain.
For the new work week we are expecting the front to stall across the area in the Monday-Tuesday time frame. The jet stream will stay well to our north so warm humid conditions will continue with rain chances decreasing for the second half of the week. However, with the warm, moist air mass still anchored over the Southeast, afternoon thunderstorms will remain a possibility through week’s end.
