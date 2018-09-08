More Activity In The Tropics

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - An increasingly southerly wind flow across Central Alabama will increase our moisture content Saturday and set us up for better rain chances as the weekend ends and a front associated with departing tropical system Gordon approaches the region. In the short run, however, high pressure to our northeast will limit cloud growth and rain chances across most of the Southeast today with the better rain chances to the north and east but even then rainfall will be isolated.
Other areas could also see isolated showers or thunderstorms during the hours of maximum afternoon heating. The typical summertime weather pattern will increase for much of the weekend although an increasingly southerly wind flow will provide fuel for additional thunderstorm development later in the day and into the evening Sunday as we also see a cold front approaching which will further enhance rain chances in the week ahead. The front will still be to the northwest early Sunday but will make quick progress as it moves toward Northwest Alabama. The front will eventually stall over Central Alabama as the low pressure area associated with the remnants of Gordon continues to pull away and toward the Great Lakes allowing rain to remain likely beginning Sunday night and continuing through Wednesday.
With plenty of Gulf moisture still available and several weather disturbances swinging through the area the rain chances will continue. Then we turn our attention to the approaching tropical system and the potential impacts Florence could have on weather in the Southeast. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Florence to be a major hurricane by Wednesday night with the exact track of Florence potentially influencing our weather beginning Thursday and possibly continuing into the weekend. The current forecast track keeps Central Alabama on the western or “dry” side of the storm but the track and eventual landfall of Florence will be continually tracked and updated in the days to come. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Helene, now just off the coast of Africa, is forecast to become a hurricane Sunday. And...Tropical Depression Nine is expected to become a Tropical Storm later today over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.