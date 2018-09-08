More Activity In The Tropics

With plenty of Gulf moisture still available and several weather disturbances swinging through the area the rain chances will continue. Then we turn our attention to the approaching tropical system and the potential impacts Florence could have on weather in the Southeast. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Florence to be a major hurricane by Wednesday night with the exact track of Florence potentially influencing our weather beginning Thursday and possibly continuing into the weekend. The current forecast track keeps Central Alabama on the western or “dry” side of the storm but the track and eventual landfall of Florence will be continually tracked and updated in the days to come. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Helene, now just off the coast of Africa, is forecast to become a hurricane Sunday. And...Tropical Depression Nine is expected to become a Tropical Storm later today over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic.