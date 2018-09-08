Hoover outlasts Thompson in marathon showdown

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - It took three hours and 20 minutes, but there was finally a winner in the battle of the top two teams in Class 7A,
Hoover outlasted Thompson, 45-26.
Bucs quarterback Robby Ashford tossed two touchdown passes and rushed for another, while his counterpart Warriors QB Taulia Tagovailoa passed for for scores in the loss.
“That is a good team,” said Hoover head coach Josh Niblett. “We were far from perfect but our kids played hard, faced some adversity and persevered.
The win for Hoover left the Bucs with a 2-1 record, the same as Thompson, however the Warriors open up region play with a loss.
