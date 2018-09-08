B’ham police investigating shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded and another person dead.
The Birmingham Police Department confirmed that two people were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 2400 block of Steiner Court NW. The two people arrived at UAB with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim who died was shot once in the back. The other victim was shot in the arm and his injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
Authorities have confirmed that the two men were sitting in a car when an unknown vehicle started shooting at them. They believe the victims were targeted and that the shooting was not random.
Birmingham police do not have any suspect information or motive at this time.
Authorities have not released the victim’s name, but describe him as 21-year-old, African-American male.
The Birmingham Police Department are asking that anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.
