Auburn fans excited for first home game

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Auburn fans are out on The Plains gearing up to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Alabama State Hornets for the first home game of the season.
It is the day that Auburn fans have been waiting for. Tailgaters have been out since around six Saturday morning setting up their tents and gearing up to watch some Auburn football.
The campus is lively and blanketed in orange and blue, filled with fans that are not so patiently waiting for the first home game of the season. Whether it's their first time tailgating out on The Plains or a yearly tradition, the excitement these fans share is all the same.
"It's my last year here so I've got to start off the season strong. It's great. It's definitely the best time of the year to live in Auburn, because the environment is so electric," said Auburn fan Richard Cullum.
“This is not my first tailgate. I’ve been going to games here at Auburn for well over 20 years. I love Auburn. I love tailgating. I love the experience. There’s been some changes over the years but I still like and enjoy coming to the games,” said Auburn fan Ken Macklin.
Kickoff for the game is 6:30 p.m.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.