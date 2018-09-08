Alabama jumps out to double-digit lead early against Arkansas State

Bryant-Denny Stadium before the Alabama-Arkansas State game. (Source: Christina Chambers/WBRC)
By Brandon Miller | September 8, 2018 at 2:19 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 3:20 PM

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Alabama has continued its domination from the season opener against Louisville this weekend.

The Crimson Tide have jumped out to a quick 13-0 against Arkansas State less than 5 minutes into the game.

We will update this story throughout the game.

Scoring

First Quarter

Alabama 7, Arkansas State 0 - Tau Tagovailoa pass to Jerry Jeudy, 58 yards (13:19 left)

Alabama 13, Ark. St. 0 - Tagovailoa pass to Henry Ruggs III, 31 yards (11:30 left)

Alabama 20, Ark. St. 0 - Tagovailoa pass to DeVonta Smith, 41 yards (3:00 left)

