Alabama kicking woes continue in 2018 home opener

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Alabama fans spent a portion of Saturday afternoon calling for a new kicker.
The good news for Tide fans is they might have one.
Graduate transfer Austin Jones made a dominating first quarter against Arkansas State in the home opener less than perfect with back-to-back missed extra points. Jones also missed an extra point in Alabama’s season opener against Louisville.
Jones was replaced by redshirt freshman Joseph Bulovas, who also holds kick-off duties for the Crimson Tide.
Bulovas knocked down three extra points and added a 39-yard field goal.
