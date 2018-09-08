Alabama kicking woes continue in 2018 home opener

(Source: WBRC)
By Brandon Miller | September 8, 2018 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 5:55 PM

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Alabama fans spent a portion of Saturday afternoon calling for a new kicker.

The good news for Tide fans is they might have one.

Graduate transfer Austin Jones made a dominating first quarter against Arkansas State in the home opener less than perfect with back-to-back missed extra points. Jones also missed an extra point in Alabama’s season opener against Louisville.

Jones was replaced by redshirt freshman Joseph Bulovas, who also holds kick-off duties for the Crimson Tide.

Bulovas knocked down three extra points and added a 39-yard field goal.

