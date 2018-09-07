Woodlawn community remembers slain classmate before difficult football game

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Woodlawn High School football team played for the first time Thursday since losing their team captain.
William Edwards, a 16-year-old junior, was shot and killed in his home Saturday morning.
As the Woodlawn Colonels arrived at Lawson Field, they had their game face but no doubt the night would be a difficult one. Edwards was not just a teammate, he was the captain of the team.
Students planned to honor Edwards’ memory during the game in several ways, including wearing t-shirts that had his picture and his jersey No. 15 on the side.
"The biggest part about it, it’s about Will. We’re doing this all for Will. Long live Will,” Woodlawn junior Traviyon Taylor said before the game.
Carolyn Johnson’s child is a sophomore at the school. Working concessions before the game, she hoped the night would be a night of healing.
"Hopefully this will help motivate others to do good and bond and be more positive than negative,”she said.
In the wake of Edwards’s death, city leaders are asking folks to step up to help stop the violence and become mentors. Jermaine Johnson is already doing that.
Almost three years ago, Johnson and a friend started C4 Mentoring Group. They focus on four main areas: Heritage, education, leadership and manhood.
Every Tuesday, they go to Smith Middle School and meet with about 45 young men there having different discussions and lessons. Then they provide an after-school program, working on homework, playing basketball, allowing the young men to interact in a safe space.
When Johnson sees violence like we've seen this past weekend and even this week, it causes he and his mentors to really focus on helping the young men in his group learn how to properly manage their anger.
He’s found a lot of times when young men don’t have a full grasp of reality. They act or react to a situation in anger without stopping to think about the full consequences of doing so.
"Like he hasn’t thought about me killing somebody, me going to jail, it affecting my mom, this person. Like, I haven’t thought about these things at all. It’s right there - anger. So, the thing is trying to stop, take a moment, let’s go left. Like, what happens if X, Y, Z happens. Then bet next time I get angry, I might think about X, Y, Z instead of going completely left,” Johnson says.
Johnson says he knows some of the young men can’t appreciate what they’re teaching them now. The hope is that they will years later.
Johnson says he understands change won’t come overnight, but he’s in this for the long haul in hopes that it will help curb violence that took the life of a student who attended school here.
