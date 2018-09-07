Woman hurt in hit and run

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover police are investigating a hit and run case.
It happened before 3 a.m. Friday near the Raceway on Highway 280. Officers on the scene tell WBRC a woman was hit by a vehicle.
She went to the hospital with some bad scrapes and bruises, but it expected to be ok.
Right now, police do not have a suspect in custody.They are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station to see if they can find the person who did this.
If you have any information about this case, please call Hoover Police.
