West Tuscaloosa Works schedules job fair in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - West Alabama Works and more than two dozen companies are hosting a job prep and hiring event.
The event is scheduled for September 11 and will be at the Pickens County College and Career Center in Carrollton.
“So a lot of these jobs are for today, so the employers are looking for individuals who come. We have over 7,500 jobs that will be coming to this region over the next two years,” said Donny Jones, COO of West Alabama Works.
Jones said companies like DCH Regional Medical Center and some in the automotive industry are looking to fill positions. It’s part of an ongoing effort for people in rural west Alabama counties to find jobs.
Jones wants prospective employees to use a new system that puts them directly in touch with the people hiring.
"They’ll put their information in our career connect system and then that system actually sends it to the companies,” he said.
Jones says more than 1,000 people in west Alabama have been hired through the career connect system.
