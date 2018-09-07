Popular shortcut in Chelsea closing soon

CHELSEA, AL (WBRC) - A popular shortcut for drivers in Chelsea will soon be permanently closed.
The city now has a company lined up to do the work and it should start beginning of November.
It will cost the city a little under $25,000 to close the railroad crossing on Highway 377. They have been planning to do this for a while because the road has been used as a shortcut from Shelby County 11 to Shelby County 280, avoiding the busy intersection of the two roads.
But Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer says this causes safety concerns and traffic issues.
“Then the road itself - Highway 377 itself - is two-laned, it’s curved. There is not much of a shoulder. The crossing itself is not marked, other than just signs,” Picklesimer explains.
The road will be barricaded on the first day on construction.
