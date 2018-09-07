Multiple factors causing nationwide pilot shortage

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Aaron Mathis is a 23-year-old airline captain. He’s living a childhood dream in a business where the demand for pilots is out-pacing the supply.
He’s one of the youngest captains in the country – flying the CRJ-900 regional jet. Often times, he’s older than his co-pilots.
This is prime time for pilots. Bob Kent has been in the aviation business for almost 40 years. He owns Aviation Services Group in Birmingham.
Kent says the combination of the mandatory airline retirement age of 65, the 1,500 required flight hours to get hired as an airline pilot, and training costs that can exceed $100,000 is creating the shortage. This is even impacting consumers with airlines having to cancel flights.
This means the pay for a pilot is a lot better than it used to be back in the day. For a regional airline pilot, that salary can begin in the $60,000 range – for a major airline, that pay can top out at over a quarter of a million dollars per year.
It’s not only the airlines feeling the pinch. Corporate aviation is also being hit hard. Kent says it comes down to supply and demand and this is driving up salaries. For young pilots like Aaron Mathis, his career has taken off and the sky is literally the limit.
