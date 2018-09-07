Mostly dry Friday with spotty weekend thunderstorms

Saturday will remain mostly sunny with with a few thunderstorms developing during the heat of the day. The weather will work out for anyone wanting to get the car washed or the grass cut. Expect highs in the lower 90s. If you’re heading to the Alabama game, you could see a passing shower. The rain chances at the Auburn will remain very low. For UAB fans heading to South Carolina, the rain chances will also remain low. The “Red Tails Over Montgomery” airshow is tomorrow with gates opening at 9 a.m. Make sure you wear the sunscreen. Rain chances will remain less than 20-percent with a mostly sunny sky.