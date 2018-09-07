Mostly dry Friday with spotty weekend thunderstorms

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Clouds have been scattered this afternoon with highs reaching the lower 90s. It is possible we could see a brief shower or storm through the early evening. If you’re heading to a high school football game or the Shelby County Fair, the weather looks terrific. Temperatures during the evening will remain in the lower 80s and fall into the upper 70s by 10 p.m. Rain chances will remain limited to around 20-percent.
Saturday will remain mostly sunny with with a few thunderstorms developing during the heat of the day. The weather will work out for anyone wanting to get the car washed or the grass cut. Expect highs in the lower 90s. If you’re heading to the Alabama game, you could see a passing shower. The rain chances at the Auburn will remain very low. For UAB fans heading to South Carolina, the rain chances will also remain low. The “Red Tails Over Montgomery” airshow is tomorrow with gates opening at 9 a.m. Make sure you wear the sunscreen. Rain chances will remain less than 20-percent with a mostly sunny sky.
We are going to head into a more unsettled shower and thunderstorm pattern next week. The additional clouds and rain will help keep the temperatures in the mid 80s. Expect spotty afternoon showers and storms on Tuesday with more widespread rain and storms coming up on Wednesday. A few strong storms are possible during the heat of the afternoon.
The tropics remain very active. Monday is the climatological peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Florence is now a Tropical Storm and will likely become a hurricane again over the weekend. This storm could impact the East Coast of the United States. If you have travel plans late next week - please stay close to weather information. We’re also watching several waves off the coast of Africa that look favorable for development. As always, expect updates on our WBRC First Alert weather app.
