Matt says rain chances become isolated Friday and Saturday

Weekend Forecast: If you are planning on attending the Alabama or Auburn games Saturday, they are looking mostly dry with just a 20-30 percent chance for an isolated storm after 2PM. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 90s. Going to be a hot Saturday. Clouds and rain chances increase to 40 percent Sunday as our next system begins to move into the Southeast. Highs in the upper 80s. Next Big Thing: If you are hoping for rain, you might get your wish early next week as rain chances look to increase around 50-60 percent Monday and Tuesday. With additional clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures will likely drop below average (Average high is 88°F). A few models are indicating highs only in the lower 80s Monday. For now, we are forecasting highs in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. We’ll trend drier by the end of next week.