Rain chances become isolated Friday and Saturday

Good Friday morning! We are dealing with a mostly dry start to the morning with a few showers off in Northwest Alabama. Temperatures are in the 70s. Still very muggy thanks to southeasterly winds bringing in tropical moisture from the Gulf. If you are hoping for slightly drier weather today, you are in luck. Rain chances are lower today around 20 percent. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the lower 90s.
Sideline Forecast: Doubt we'll see the amount of rain we saw last Friday when torrential downpours moved through the area. Looking at mostly dry conditions with temperatures starting in the low to mid 80s around kickoff. By the end of the games, we will see temperatures drop into the upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky.
Weekend Forecast: If you are planning on attending the Alabama or Auburn games Saturday, they are looking mostly dry with just a 20-30 percent chance for an isolated storm after 2PM. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 90s. Going to be a hot Saturday. Clouds and rain chances increase to 40 percent Sunday as our next system begins to move into the Southeast. Highs in the upper 80s. Next Big Thing: If you are hoping for rain, you might get your wish early next week as rain chances look to increase around 50-60 percent Monday and Tuesday. With additional clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures will likely drop below average (Average high is 88°F). A few models are indicating highs only in the lower 80s Monday. For now, we are forecasting highs in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. We’ll trend drier by the end of next week.
Tropics: Florence has weakened into a tropical storm after encountering wind shear and dry air. Unfortunately, Florence will be moving into a favorable region in the Atlantic that will likely restrengthen the system back into a hurricane later today. National Hurricane Center is forecasting Florence to become a major hurricane over the weekend as it continues to move to the west-northwest. Still way too early to know where Florence will go, but the entire East Coast needs to pay special attention to this storm as it could impact someone by the middle of next week.
Meanwhile, we could see Helene and Isaac form in the eastern Atlantic. It’ll be another week before they remotely get closer to North America, so we have plenty of time to watch them. Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to track the tropics and to get our latest forecasts.
