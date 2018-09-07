Lawson State: Chicken Breast Sauté with Roasted Pepper Sauce

Ingredients:
1 fl. oz. Olive oil
4 -6-8 oz. Chicken breast, boneless, skinless
1/3 cup Flour, all-purpose
1 oz. Onion, medium dice
2 ea. Garlic cloves, minced
2 fl. oz. White wine
4 fl. oz. Chicken stock
8 fl. oz. Diced tomatoes
1 ea. Red bell pepper, roasted seeded and medium dice
2 oz. Mushrooms, sliced
1 oz. Butter, unsalted
6 oz. Heavy Cream
2 Tbsp. Green onion, sliced
1 Tbsp. Parmesan, grated
Directions:
Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan. Season the chicken breast with salt and pepper and dredge them in flour. Sear the chicken breasts in hot oil. Remove the chicken from the sauté pan and hold on a plate I a warm oven, preheated to 200 degrees.
Add the onion and garlic to the hot oil and sauté for 2 minutes. Deglaze the pan with the wine and then add the stock, diced tomatoes and bell pepper. Bring to a simmer and reduce the liquid by half.
In a separate pan, sauté the mushrooms in the butter and keep warm.
Warm the cream slightly and add it to the sauce. Simmer the sauce until it starts to thicken. Return the chicken breast and the juice that has accumulated on the plate to the pan and simmer until the chicken is done, approximately 2 minutes. Season the sauce with salt and pepper.
Serve garnished with the sautéed mushrooms and green onions. Sprinkle with parmesan.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.