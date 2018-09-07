Last defendant pleads guilty in 2013 double murder on Gadsden’s Meighan Boulevard

“At the time, he called his half brother, Willie Mosley,” Stewart’s client, “in Mobile to come to Gadsden to help Young move and take care of him. Almost a month later on the night of the shooting Young, Mosley, Cordaryl Craig and Errik Hughley were at a party and left together to take Hughley home. On the way at a red light Jabari Player and Billy Baker (victims) pulled alongside the suspects at the Meighan and Hood intersection. Mosley was driving with Young in the passenger seat. The victims were in the right lane beside them. Young stated the passenger of that car (Baker) reached under the passenger seat. Assuming he had a weapon, Young pulled an AK-47 from the floorboard and fired 5 to 9 shots at the victims,” Stewart continued.