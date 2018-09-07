Last defendant pleads guilty in 2013 double murder on Gadsden’s Meighan Boulevard

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) - The last of four suspects has entered a guilty plea to a 2013 murder that happened on a busy highway in Gadsden.
Willie Mosley, 32, was indicted on multiple counts of capital murder--murder of two or more people in a single scheme, shooting out of a vehicle and shooting into a vehicle. He was sentence to two 25 year sentences, to be served concurrently. His attorney, Clark Stewart, says his client will be eligible for parole.
Jabari Player and Bill Baker were shot to death while sitting in their car. Four people were ultimately charged with capital murder.
Police never released many details of the incident, despite the fact it happened at the busiest intersection in Gadsden, East Meighan Boulevard at Hood Avenue, at the base of the Meighan Bridge, and next to a Waffle House that was open 24 hours. They never answered our questions about whether the public was in any danger that night or continued to be in danger while the suspects were still on the loose.
Stewart, however, laid out the case.
“In early summer of 2013, Cedric Young broke into Jabari Player’s home and stole several TVs. When word got back to Jabari Player he made it known he had a score to settle with Young,” Stewart said. "A few weeks later Young was shot several times in a drive-by shooting at his home.
“At the time, he called his half brother, Willie Mosley,” Stewart’s client, “in Mobile to come to Gadsden to help Young move and take care of him. Almost a month later on the night of the shooting Young, Mosley, Cordaryl Craig and Errik Hughley were at a party and left together to take Hughley home. On the way at a red light Jabari Player and Billy Baker (victims) pulled alongside the suspects at the Meighan and Hood intersection. Mosley was driving with Young in the passenger seat. The victims were in the right lane beside them. Young stated the passenger of that car (Baker) reached under the passenger seat. Assuming he had a weapon, Young pulled an AK-47 from the floorboard and fired 5 to 9 shots at the victims,” Stewart continued.
Stewart says the state maintains it was a coordinated plan by the suspects to find Player and murder him, but says he never saw any evidence of that. Stewart says fate brought the two cars together that night in 2013.
The four were indicted for murder of two or more persons as part of a common scheme, firing into a vehicle and firing out of a vehicle. Cedric Young pleaded guilty and received two sentences of life in prison without parole. Stewart says his client was looking at the same punishment, so he agreed to two 25 year concurrent sentences.
Cordaryl Craig and Errik Hughley had their charges dropped, according to Stewart, in exchange for possible testimony against Young and Mosley. However, there was never any trial in the case.
Etowah County District Attorney Jody Willoughby did not return a request for comment.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.