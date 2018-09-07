Judge will review complaint over refinery near national park

FILE - This July 19, 2018, file photo, shows a sign on property near southwest Belfield, N.D, for the proposedfuture home of the Davis Refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park. North Dakota regulators are enlisting an administrative law judge to help untangle some of the legal questions surrounding whether an oil refinery can be built near the park. Meridian Energy Group plans to build the refinery 3 miles from the park. Two environmental groups maintain that Meridian needs state approval for the site. Meridian disputes that. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File) (Tom Stromme)