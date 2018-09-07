JeffCo authorities searching for man accused of grabbing woman while wearing only socks

CENTER POINT AL (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a man, who reportedly grabbed a woman outside her Center Point home while wearing only socks.
On Sept. 4, police were called to a residence in the 2300 block of 2nd Street NE where a 22-year-old female victim reported that she had been outside the home smoking. When she turned to go back inside, an unknown black male put his hands around her waist, according to police. She turned to see the man standing there wearing only a pair of socks. The man fled on foot.
Police say they searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.
A surveillance camera at a neighboring home captured a picture of the man. He is clothed in the photo.
Anyone with information about this case, or the identity of the suspect, is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
