Homeless Samaritan will get cash; couple under investigation

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo released by NBC, Mark D'Amico, left, and Kate McClure speak with host Megyn Kelly on "Megyn Kelly Today," in New York. The couple, who set up a GoFundMe page for Johnny Bobbitt, a homeless good Samaritan, are accused in a lawsuit brought by Bobbitt of mismanaging donations. GoFundMe and the law firm representing Bobbitt said he will receive all the money raised for him. The two issued a joint statement late Thursday, Sept. 6 saying Johnny Bobbitt will get an amount equal to the balance he didn’t receive through the fundraiser. Authorities had executed a search warrant earlier Thursday at the Florence, New Jersey, home of D'Amico and McClure, who raised $400,000 online for Bobbitt. Bobbitt's lawyer said he's been told the money is gone. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via AP, File)