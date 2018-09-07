Gameday: What you need to know for Auburn home games this year

AUBURN, AL (WBRC) - From Tiger Walk to Toomer’s Corner, a game day at Auburn is unlike anywhere else. From security to parking - here’s what you need to know for Auburn Tigers home games this year.
- Campus safety lot (ADA)
- VCOM lot (910 South Donahue Drive)
- CDV (North and East lots, entrance off Wire Road)
- Old Track (Samford and Biggio, entrance off Biggio)
- South Quad Deck (near the corner of Duncan and Lem Morrison, entrance off Lem Morrison)
RV parking is first come, first served starting at 2 p.m. on Thursdays of game week. The RV parking areas are the hayfields, community gardens, facilities management and intramural fields. For more information on RV parking, email gameday@auburn.edu.
Buses begin picking up fans four hours prior to kickoff and runs after games for two hours. Off-campus stops are at Duck Samford Park, the City of Auburn softball complex, Auburn mall and Tigertown. On-campus stops are located on War Eagle Way, facilities division, VCOM lot, Woodfield and Donahue and community garden.
