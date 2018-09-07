Former Bama students create new app to help peers find tutors

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Two former University of Alabama students found a way to better connect students in Tuscaloosa with qualified tutors.
Lauren Sanders and Josh Mickler created the “Tutr” app which became available last week.
They wanted to make a way for students to find qualified tutors who have the time to help them.
So far, reception has been positive.
“So we thought how can we mix the two? How can we find a way where they can access tutors quickly, easy, and safely? And we thought why don’t we do it like Uber?” Mickler said.
The app is free and you can download it in the iTunes store and on Google Play.
