Drier weather expected for Friday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Drier weather is expected as we close out the work week. We could see some patchy fog develop during the overnight with lows around 72.
Expect hot and muggy weather to continue through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 90s with dew point temperatures in the mid-70s. It is possible we could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon.
High School Football: The forecast looks mostly clear during the evening. Expect kickoff temperatures in the lower 80s. Rain chances will remain less than 20 percent.
Weekend Forecast: Saturday will be mainly dry across the state with rain chances in the 20 percent range. Highs will reach the lower 90s. The best chances for rain and storms will come Sunday afternoon after 2 p.m. Expect a 40 percent chance for scattered storms.
