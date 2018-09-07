B’ham non-profit helps keep pets and families together

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A local non-profit is there for families if they fall on hard times and can’t afford to keep their pet.
Sugarbelle Foundation works to keep families and their pets together, even when it's financially not an option.
“We are a non-traditional rescue group,” says Sugarbelle founder and president Jana Boudoff Maynard. “What we do is try to keep pets and people together. We accomplish this by helping with food, vetting, and just other things that families might need.”
Every case is different. Whatever the crisis, Sugarbelle is there to help.
“Different situations, we never know what the next one is going to be,” says Maynard. “We’ve had people contact us who want to get their pets fixed, but can’t afford the expensive vet bill. We’ve set them up with our partner veterinarians and they have been able to pay just a fraction of the cost.”
Sugarbelle works with local veterinarians to connect those in need with discounted care.
For Maynard, each case is personal and emotional. Her love for animals shows through in all she does, and it’s a calling and passion she’s had her whole life.
“My inspiration for founding Sugarbelle starts when I was a child. I was the kid who brought everything home and it was ok, because my mom was like that,” says Maynard. “My mom was on the board at GHBS. She would bring animals home all the time, including a boa constrictor once. She would take the animals to do humane education in schools.”
If you share her passion for animals, Sugarbelle is always looking for volunteers. If you need help, you will find a form on their website, where you will also find information about donating supplies or your time.
