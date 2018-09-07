Art Walk transforms downtown Birmingham into a pop-up urban gallery

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - An arts festival is underway in Birmingham’s loft neighborhood this weekend. More than 100 painters, potters, jewelry designers, musicians, and more are set up along several blocks from Morris Avenue to 2nd Avenue North.
“It’s a fun show. I think people are just really excited to come downtown and be outside and look at art and hang out with their friends and eat and listen to music. The every on this show is different from any other show I do,” says Artist Katie Adams.
This is Adams’ second year to have her art displayed as part of the festival.
It’s a juried event, with artists submitting their work for consideration months before. This is the fourth year for the event, and organizers say it’s drawn more than 10,000 people the past two years.
“It’s nice to show off that there are really nice places to be in downtown Birmingham. There are nice places to eat. They have done a really good job of renovating down here,” says Adams.
It’s free to attend, though the art is for sale. Most of the artists are from the Birmingham area, and their prices range from very affordable, to more extravagant.
“Art does something to your soul. If you get a piece you love and it’s on you wall and you pass it everyday and you love it, it makes you so happy,” says Adams.
Friday’s event (September 7) feels like a gallery opening party, while Saturday is a family friendly affair with special children’s activities.
