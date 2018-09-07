ALDOT plans lane shift next week for downtown Tuscaloosa route

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation started warning drivers who use Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North in downtown Tuscaloosa to prepare for a lane shift starting next week.
That lane shift goes into effect during the week of September 10, according to an electronic message board that alerts drivers to the change.
Road crews will move traffic over to the inside lanes in order to work on the outside lanes. Two northbound lanes will stay open during the day.Most nights that drops down to one.
Crews are removing parking spaces on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North to speed up traffic flow. The same project started on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard South more than a month ago. Some drivers complain even a temporary slow down like this is hard to take.
“Well, it’s going to be terrible then. Why do you say that? Cause it’s going to be so congested. We have a lot of traffic flow here now," said Marie Frazier, a driver from Northport.
Two lanes will be open regardless of time from Thursday evening through Sunday when Alabama has a home football game.
This ongoing road project in downtown Tuscaloosa will take more than a year.
