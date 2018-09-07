Alabaster police are searching for a missing 15-year-old

Alabaster, AL (WBRC) - Alabaster police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.
Dylan Tanner Davis was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Amberley Woods neighborhood. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray shorts. Police say he could be in the Alabaster, Helena, Pelham or Hoover area.
Anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Dylan, is asked to call contact Detective Josh Rauch at the Alabaster Criminal Investigation Office (205) 664-6850 or the Alabaster Police Department at (205) 664-7401.
