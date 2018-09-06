Woodlawn HS student killed wrote poem about being scared of dying young

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We’re hearing from a teen shot and killed over the weekend. William Edwards putting his thoughts on life into words and what he says is now tragically prophetic.
In a poem, William Edwards writing he's scared of dying at an early age. A local company that gives teens an outlet to express their emotions through writing posting his poem on Facebook.
The Desert Island Supply Company says Edwards was in the 7th grade when he put his thoughts about life on paper. This comes after an emotional tribute Wednesday at Woodlawn High School where some of his teammates urged their fellow classmates to no be a part of the violence.
“He lost his life to a gun. He never picked up one. Picked up a gun. To die by a gun. Senseless killing, bro,” Daikwan Tamper said.
You can read more of William’s poem here.
We’re told the tribute for William will continue at Thursday night’s game at Lawson Field.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.