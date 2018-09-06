What’s Right With Our Schools: Shelby Cares Campaign

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Shelby County Schools has launched a mental health campaign.
It was probably one of the most emotional conversations we’ve had with administrators, struggling to meet not just the academic needs of students, but also mental and emotional needs.
We sat down with Melissa Youngblood, Director of Student Services for Shelby County Schools, to talk about Shelby Cares, a mental health campaign launched this school year. For the first time, a mental health professional will be available to students in all Shelby County Schools through a partnership with Chilton Shelby Mental Health.
“We are seeing a lot of anxiety. Students are just anxious now, and I think that affects them wanting to come to school. I think that affects their performance in the classroom, so if we could just help our kids develop this skill to really get them to understand they are all connected,” Youngblood said. “We just want to promote positive mental health. Sometimes there is a negative stigma associated with mental health, and I think sometimes that may prevent some of our students from reaching out to get mental health, and maybe even from our parents."
Youngblood says having the professional in school eliminates any barriers for getting help. Still, she says it must be a community-wide approach to making sure young people are getting the help they need without worrying about what someone else might say about it.
“With the social media, and everything taking place, I worry about our kids not having conversations; not asking for help. I think they have to process a lot, and a lot of times alone, and I worry about that,” said Youngblood.
Last year, three Shelby County students took their own lives. While the campaign doesn’t deal solely with suicide prevention, it looms heavy on the hearts of students and staff, and certainly Youngblood, who called it devastating.
“It just breaks our heart that took place, so we want to make a difference. We had talked about this campaign last year, and I think it just shows there is a need and that we can play a role and make an impact and influence and help others, help our kids,” Youngblood continued.
Shelby Cares targets children from kindergarten to seniors in high school, and includes a video created with students talking about the importance of taking care of their mental health and explaining the three pillars of the campaign; connect, communicate and care. Youngblood says all the students involved feel strongly about the issue. Some have even experienced challenges and want to help others get help.
