UAB unveiling new state-of-the-art building for School of Nursing

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - UAB is unveiling it’s new state of the art building for the School of Nursing this week.
The new facility, unveiled September 6, offers innovative and advanced technology to give UAB students an edge when they graduate.
“It is a dream come true. It’s been a vision I think of faculty and staff,” says Dean Doreen Harper.
Nursing students now have all their resources under one roof, and now will have the ability to learn real life lessons in simulated hospital labs, with computerized life like mannequin patients.
“Having the experience with computerized mannequins, or computerized patients really allows them to be better nurses both while in school and when they graduate,” says Harper.
The computerized patients look real, and are programmed to respond to the students questions and actions. They are controlled by instructors, who can test students, especially if they miss a key warning sign in their patient.
Students say this new technology helps UAB be more competitive.
“The computerized patients simulate a real patient and gives you a safe space to learn and make mistakes and things like that before you are dealing with somebody’s life in your hands and their families. It gives us a good opportunity to learn and make mistakes in a safe environment,” says nursing student Madison Bailey.
Students interact with “patients” in fully functional pediatric and adult operating rooms, delivery rooms, and hospital rooms. There’s even a nurses station, to help students learn how to hand off patients during a shift change.
Their interactions with patients are recorded, so they are able to look back, and learn.
“The new technology will make me more prepared as a nurse as soon as I graduate, it’s something that a lot of schools don’t have. We actually get to go back and watch the simulations that we’ve done with all the new technology so it kind of curves our learning and makes us more ahead once we are done with school,” says Bailey.
The new building will also allow the school to accept more nursing students.
“UAB school of nursing has been working to mitigate the nursing shortage this building really adds to our ability to increase the capacity of graduate as well as undergraduate nurses in the field as well as populating our health care systems with the best educated and best prepared nurses at all levels,” says Dean Harper.
The nursing shortage is just one element of our nation’s current healthcare crisis. The other, is the aging baby boomer population. The new nursing school has simulations for that too. There are home health suites to teach students the best ways to care for the elderly in hospital and home settings, including telemedicine and teaching family members how to protect their elderly relatives and prevent injuries.
The new UAB school of nursing building officially opened with a ribbon cutting.
