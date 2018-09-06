Several storms to watch in the Atlantic this week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -
August was very quiet in the tropical Atlantic. September is the polar opposite.
It is very possible that we could be watching Florence, Helene, and Isaac in the Atlantic Ocean by this weekend and early next week.
Hurricane Florence remains a mystery in regards to where it might go. The intensity forecasts have been thrown out of the window. On Wednesday, September 7, 2018, Florence intensified into the season’s first Category 4 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) originally forecasted the storm to intensify into a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane due to dry air and wind shear. Florence was able to overcome these factors and peaked Wednesday evening as a 130 mph hurricane.
As of today (9/6), Florence has weakened to a Category 2 hurricane with wind speeds around 105 mph. The NHC is forecasting Florence to weaken over the next couple of days and then restrengthen this weekend as it inches closer to Bermuda. The biggest question is where will it go?
Several models are hinting at a ridge of high pressure developing north of Florence by early next week. If the ridge is strong enough, it could steer Florence closer to the Eastern United States. It appears unlikely that it will move into the Gulf of Mexico. At this point in the game, it is far too early to know how the pattern will evolve as we are about five or six days out before it would remotely get close to the United States. If someone is telling you they know exactly where Florence will end up, they are lying to you.
It is important for everyone along the East Coast to monitor Florence as it continues to move towards the west-northwest.
Meanwhile, we have not one but possibly two other systems off the coast of Africa in the Eastern Atlantic that has the potential to become Helene and Isaac. We will also have to watch these storms as they travel to the west. They are still 7-10 days out so no immediate threat to the U.S. with these systems as of now.
The peak of the hurricane season typically arrives around September 10th. I’d say it is right on time.
Stay with the WBRC First Alert Weather Team as the forecasts continue to change. We’ll hopefully have a better idea on where Florence will track by this weekend.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.