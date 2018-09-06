Several storms to watch in the Atlantic this week

Several models are hinting at a ridge of high pressure developing north of Florence by early next week. If the ridge is strong enough, it could steer Florence closer to the Eastern United States. It appears unlikely that it will move into the Gulf of Mexico. At this point in the game, it is far too early to know how the pattern will evolve as we are about five or six days out before it would remotely get close to the United States. If someone is telling you they know exactly where Florence will end up, they are lying to you.