Samantha community works to fight rural hunger

Tuscaloosa County, AL (WBRC) -One family is working to deal with hunger in their small community in Tuscaloosa County.
They are using the stories of those in the community to help support a food pantry.
Little Closet food pantry in Samantha is located in the northern part of Tuscaloosa county, where The Williamson-Martin family is working to fight rural hunger. The co-founder Becky Williamson-Martin explains the inspiration behind starting the pantry.
“About 5 years ago when my dad passed away we were inspired to continue his legacy of feeding the community because he grew huge gardens and fed hundreds, so we wanted to keep that going," said Martin.
She said their grandmother also inspired them for the name of the pantry.
“Our grandma had a room full of home canned goods. She would say go in the little closet and get anything you like,” said Martin. The pantry founders also created a community cookbook.
“I guess I was inspired to preserve the great recipes of our family and our community. It’s called Samantha Living .Mrs. Ruth Cannon was the lunch room lady and she made bread. This one is special to me it’s called Daddy’s corn bread. He always told us he was corn bread man,” said Martin.
“We don’t like to think their people living next to us that might not have enough food but there are," said Martin.
Folks can purchase the cookbook at SamanthaLiving.com. Martin said majority of the money they raise from the cookbook will go into the pantry which is a ministry of the Good Shepherd foundation.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.