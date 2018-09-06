Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Chloe Harrell!
Chloe is a senior at Central High School – Coosa County with a 3.91 GPA. She is President of Coosa County 4-H Youth Council, SGA Treasurer and member of the National Beta Club. In addition, she has a huge heart for animals and is dedicates her time to many animal associations, including her own dwarf goat farm.
Chloe, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
