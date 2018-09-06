Remembering former WBRC Sports Director Mike Hogewood

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Sportscaster Mike Hogewood passed away Wednesday at the age of 63. Most of his legendary career was spent in North Carolina, but longtime WBRC viewers will remember Hogewood from the mid 1980’s when he served as WBRC Sports Director. His passion and enthusiasm for sports made him a favorite among Birmingham fans.
Hogewood left Birmingham to return to his home state of North Carolina where he built a legendary career with WFMY-TV. He also became a freelance announcer doing play-by-play for FOX Sports South and Raycom Sports.
We send our prayers and condolences to the Hogewood family.
