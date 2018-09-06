Rain chances lower tomorrow

Good Thursday morning! Starting off the day with clouds and plenty of humidity. Temperatures in the 70s. Most areas are dry but seeing a few spotty patches of drizzle or light showers in part of the state. The remnants of Gordon is moving into Arkansas, but it will continue to bring in southeasterly winds across the state of Alabama keeping us muggy and providing enough lift to see some scattered showers and a few storms today. Temperatures expected to climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a rain chance around 40 percent.
First Alert: Easterly winds will try to bring in slightly drier air across Central Alabama Friday and Saturday. It will lower our rain chances around 20 percent with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. If you are attending the Alabama or Auburn games Saturday, they are looking hot and mostly dry.
Next Big Thing: If you are hoping for higher rain chances, next week is looking promising as moisture increases across the Southeast. Rain chances going up to around 40-50 percent starting Monday. With higher rain chances and more cloud cover, temperatures will likely stay in the mid to upper 80s next week. Active Tropics: The remnants of Gordon will combine with a cold front to our northwest and producing soaking rains and potential flooding across Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois over the next couple of days.
Meanwhile, we are monitoring three tropical systems in the Atlantic. Florence has weakened a little overnight after becoming 2018′s first Category 4 hurricane of the season. Still a week away before it gets closer to the United States. Still a lot of uncertainty as to where Florence will go but Bermuda and the entire East Coast will have to keep an eye on the system as it continues to move to the west-northwest. Two other systems are developing in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean off the African coast. We could easily see Helene and maybe even Isaac form over the next five days. We are in the peak of the hurricane season, so it isn’t unusual to see all of this activity in the Atlantic.
