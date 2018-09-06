Parts of Alabama still dealing with rain from Gordon remnants

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We continue to track bands of showers and storms impacting parts of central Alabama. Expect locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty wind threats through early evening before the activity wanes.
Tropical Depression Gordon continues to drift away and is located over Arkansas. Eventually a front scoops up Gordon and carries it across Missouri on Saturday, Illinois on Sunday and Michigan by Monday. It will bring heavy rainfall across this zone and potential flooding rain especially across southern Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
Back here at home, we will only see heat of the day isolated showers and storms both on Friday and Saturday. The weather should mostly cooperate for those going to a high school football game or the home opener for Auburn and or Alabama. In Cullman, the weather will be driest on Saturday than compared to Sunday for those attending Bernard Blues and BBQ.
The same front and upper level system that scoops up Gordon will stall out near Alabama from the late weekend and into early next week. That means scattered showers and storms return, more clouds and slightly lower afternoon high temperatures.
This feature will be something to watch for sure since it will influence the future track of Hurricane Florence. Hurricane Florence has winds now of 105 mph and is moving northwest at 10 mph. The National Hurricane Center shows the center of Florence south of Bermuda by Tuesday morning as a major Hurricane. Data diverges significantly after that and either curves the hurricane away from the U.S. or brings it in across the Mid-Atlantic States.
It is the peak of hurricane season and so it’s only fitting that we have several more tropical waves to keep a watch on. It looks like Helene will form over the next 5 days, but as of now is just a strong tropical wave several 100 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. There is another wave coming off the African coast that has a 60% chance of forming into Isaac too.
