Oak Mountain HS benefiting from decreasing cell phone usage

“What that has given us the opportunity to do is take the phones away because we don’t need them. When we first instituting our BYOD policy (bring your own device), it’s because we didn’t have the necessary technology. We do now so the phones stay in the back packs. The students are still allowed to use their phones before school, after school and during lunch time," she said. “And with the cellphones being gone ear buds are also gone and so now when I speak to a kid in the hall they hear me and they look me in the eye. That’s the thing we lose in cellphone usage is that one-on-one eye contact. Those are huge soft skills for getting jobs, college interviews. It’s the greatest thing in my eight years here and I never thought it would be like that. They proved me wrong."